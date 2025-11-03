Uncrewed system interoperability added to AV_Halo Command through OpenJAUS collaboration

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AV

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment (AV) will integrate the Joint Architecture for Unmanned Systems (JAUS) standard into its AV_Halo Command software through a collaboration with OpenJAUS to enhance interoperability across uncrewed systems, the company announced in a statement.

The effort will combine AV_Halo Command’s modular software and application programming interfaces with the OpenJAUS software development kit to enable compatibility with JAUS-compliant platforms, the statement reads. According to the company, the integration supports a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and is intended to simplify how original equipment manufacturers connect platforms and payloads to command and control systems.

AV says the update will allow AV_Halo Command users to monitor and operate more than 25 uncrewed systems from multiple manufacturers through a single interface when paired with AV’s Tomahawk ground control system hardware. The company adds that the system is designed to be platform-agnostic and supports integration of additional payloads, sensors, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

AV_Halo Command is currently compatible with systems from Parrot, Ghost Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Skydio, QinetiQ North America, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, and other suppliers, the company says.