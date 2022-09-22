Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned turrets to be provided to Asian-Pacific country by Elbit Systems

News

September 22, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems will provide unmanned turrets for armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) to an unidentified Asian-Pacific country under an $80 million contract, the company announced in a statement.

The unmanned light turrets will feature 30mm guns and will integrate sensors and display systems for "enhanced situational awareness, target acquisition capabilities, fire control systems and weapon systems of various types," according to the statement.

A company brochure states that the unmanned turrets fit a range of weapon systems, and they include countermeasures and advanced electro-optics. Some of the subsystems include a Battle Management System and turret sensors that can "calculate the optimized firing data" to increase hit probability for both static and moving vehicles and targets.

