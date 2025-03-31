ViDAR optical payloads delivered to NAVAIR for U.S. Marine Corps

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI delivered its first ViDAR (Visual Detection and Ranging) payloads to NAVAIR’s Program Office for Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PMA-263), where they will be fielded by the U.S. Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

ViDAR is a passive, AI-enabled optical sensor designed for wide-area surveillance, capable of detecting, identifying, geolocating, and tracking objects across land and sea without emitting signals, the statement reads. The system uses edge computing to process imagery in real time and has been validated for use in ISR and search-and-rescue operations in maritime conditions up to Sea State 6.

The payload delivery follows completion of a Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) program initiated by PMA-263 in 2022, which included ground and flight testing of the system aboard uncrewed aerial systems. The evaluation led to ViDAR’s transition into a formal program element within NAVAIR, the statement reads.