Drone system design approval granted to Thales by EASA

June 25, 2024

Drone system design approval granted to Thales by EASA
Image via Aeromapper

PARIS, France. Thales has received the inaugural full Design Verification Report (DVR) from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its light uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed for medium-risk operations under Specific Assurance Integrity Level (SAIL) III, the company announced in a statement.

The DVR, a new certification process established by EASA, aims to oversee the design of drones intended for medium-risk scenarios. Thales became the first to meet these new standards with the Aeromapper AVEM 300 CERBERE UAV, featuring the ScaleFlyt avionic solution, the statement reads.

This certification enables Thales to advance towards the broader UAS100 drone certification, enhancing its capabilities for long-range drone operations. Such operations are important for surveillance and emergency alert missions, the company says.

