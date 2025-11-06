GE propulsion system selected for Shield AI X-BAT drone

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via GE

CINCINNATI, Ohio. Shield AI will use GE Aerospace’s F110-GE-129 engine with an axisymmetric vectoring exhaust nozzle to power its new X-BAT autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Under a memorandum of understanding, GE Aerospace will provide propulsion and testing support for the X-BAT program, the statement reads. The F110 engine, which incorporates the Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN), is intended to provide both vertical lift and enhanced maneuverability in forward flight.

Shield AI unveiled the X-BAT in October, describing it as an uncrewed, AI-piloted VTOL combat aircraft designed for operations in contested and remote environments. The aircraft will use Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software and can operate independently or alongside crewed aircraft, the company says.

GE Aerospace says the collaboration combines its propulsion development and certification experience with Shield AI’s autonomous aircraft capabilities to accelerate development for future uncrewed applications. The F110 engine family has accumulated more than 11 million flight hours and remains in continuous production, the statement adds.