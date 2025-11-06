Military Embedded Systems

GE propulsion system selected for Shield AI X-BAT drone

News

November 06, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GE propulsion system selected for Shield AI X-BAT drone
Image via GE

CINCINNATI, Ohio. Shield AI will use GE Aerospace’s F110-GE-129 engine with an axisymmetric vectoring exhaust nozzle to power its new X-BAT autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Under a memorandum of understanding, GE Aerospace will provide propulsion and testing support for the X-BAT program, the statement reads. The F110 engine, which incorporates the Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN), is intended to provide both vertical lift and enhanced maneuverability in forward flight.

Shield AI unveiled the X-BAT in October, describing it as an uncrewed, AI-piloted VTOL combat aircraft designed for operations in contested and remote environments. The aircraft will use Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software and can operate independently or alongside crewed aircraft, the company says.

GE Aerospace says the collaboration combines its propulsion development and certification experience with Shield AI’s autonomous aircraft capabilities to accelerate development for future uncrewed applications. The F110 engine family has accumulated more than 11 million flight hours and remains in continuous production, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Electric

5 Necco Street
Boston, MA 02210
Website
[email protected]

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned
Image via GE
News
GE propulsion system selected for Shield AI X-BAT drone

November 06, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy BAE Systems
News
Electronic warfare tool delivered to U.S. Air Force

November 06, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
SINTRONES’ ABOX-5220/5221 Advances Edge AI for Enhanced Battlefield Transparency and Proactive Defense

November 03, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Photo: Rainer Fritsch
News
Networked mission control capabilities demonstrated during Timber Express exercise by Hensoldt

November 06, 2025

More Comms