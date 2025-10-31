Military Embedded Systems

Ghost Shark XL-AUV factory opens in Australia ahead of sea testing

News

October 31, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Anduril

SYDNEY, Australia. Anduril announced the opening of a 7,400 m² Ghost Shark manufacturing facility in Sydney after the Royal Australian Navy awarded a A$1.7 billion Program of Record, and that the first Ghost Shark extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle (XL-AUV) has rolled off the line and is ready for sea acceptance testing ahead of a planned delivery in January 2026.

The facility combines robotic assembly, AI-driven logistics and a purpose-built in-water test tank to verify buoyancy, electrical systems and safety before sea trials, the statement reads. Anduril says the program has moved into low-rate initial production and will transition to full-scale production in 2026, subject to program timelines.

Production work draws on a supply chain of more than 40 Australian small and medium enterprises and, the company says, has created over 150 skilled jobs. The site is also configured to produce Dive-XL and Dive-LD variants and could support export to allies and partners pending Australian government approval, the statement adds.

