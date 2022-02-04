Gray Eagle UAS undergoes datalink and avionics enhancements

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

GA-ASI photo. POWAY, Calif. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has tested advanced datalink capability as part of a U.S. Army-funded development effort to upgrade the MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

During the December tests, officials claim the joint U.S. Army and GA-ASI ground demonstration showed the ability of GE-ER to maintain link and support high bandwidth data rates with geostationary earth orbit (GEO) Ku/Ka band satellites and medium earth orbit (MEO) Ka band satellites with common hardware and software.

According to the company, this allows the modernized GE-ER to conduct uninterrupted flight operations over multiple satellite constellations to support continuous operations in contested environments.

Advanced waveform capabilities were also tested during this event. GA-ASI asserts that satellite constellation diversity combined with multiple line-of-sight options for interfacing with the modernized GE-ER could provide robust communications with supported maneuver units and manned aviation assets.