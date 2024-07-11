Military Embedded Systems

Hybrid electric UAS built for DARPA by Northrop Grumman

July 11, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Northrop Grumman

REDONDO BEACH, California. Northrop Grumman Corporation has designed and built the XRQ-73 SHEPARD, a Series Hybrid Electric Propulsion AiRcraft Demonstration (SHEPARD) vehicle designed and constructed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the company announced in a statement.

The XRQ-73 SHEPARD, developed in collaboration with Northrop Grumman's subsidiary Scaled Composites, is part of DARPA's "X-prime" program. This uncrewed aerial system (UAS) leverages hybrid electric architecture to rapidly mature new mission-focused aircraft designs, the statement reads.

The UAS aims to advance propulsion architecture and power class capabilities for the Department of Defense, the company says.

