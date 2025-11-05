Hyperspectral optical radar sensor tested on Tekever drone

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LISBON, Portugal. TEKEVER and ARKEUS completed integration and flight testing of the Warden hyperspectral optical radar sensor on TEKEVER’s AR3 EVO tactical uncrewed aerial system (UAS), demonstrating operational readiness of the combined platform, the companies announced in a statement.

The integration enables the AR3 EVO to conduct long-range detection, classification, and tracking of targets across maritime and overland environments, including in low-visibility or electromagnetically contested conditions, the statement reads. The Warden sensor uses hyperspectral imaging to identify materials and objects that conventional electro-optical and infrared sensors may not detect, the company says.

AR3 EVO is a modular, ship-capable UAS that can be configured for fixed-wing or vertical takeoff and landing operations. TEKEVER says its open architecture supports payload integration and rapid deployment from land or sea platforms.

According to the companies, this marks the first flight of the Warden sensor in Europe. ARKEUS states that the system is designed for persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in environments where communications or GPS access may be limited.