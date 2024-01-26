Large uncrewed ground vehicle to be provided to UAE by Milrem Robotics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Milrem Robotics

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. Milrem Robotics won a contract to provide the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence with 20 tracked robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) and 40 THeMIS uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), the company announced in a statement.

This agreement, unveiled at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference (UMEX 2024) in Abu Dhabi, involves an experimentation and trial program to integrate uncrewed ground capabilities into the UAE Armed Forces, the statement reads.

The company says these efforts aim to enhance combat capabilities through the deployment of THeMIS UGVs and tracked RCVs, both featuring autonomy, third-party payloads, and communication capabilities.

Milrem Robotics will provide the UAE Armed Forces with tracked RCVs armed with 30mm MK44 cannons, THeMIS Combat units equipped with 30mm M230LF Remote Weapon Stations and Indirect Fire Systems, as well as THeMIS Observe units featuring radar and camera systems with shot detection capabilities, the statement adds.