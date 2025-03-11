Military Embedded Systems

Rotor blown wing drone completes helicopter and airplane flight tests

News

March 11, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rotor blown wing drone completes helicopter and airplane flight tests
Image via Lockheed Martin

STRATFORD, Connecticut. Sikorsky flew a rotor blown wing uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in both helicopter and airplane flight modes, the company announced in a statement.

The 115-pound twin prop-rotor prototype, powered by batteries, demonstrated stability and maneuverability across various flight regimes, with the potential to scale to larger sizes using hybrid-electric propulsion, the statement reads.

Sikorsky Innovations, the company’s rapid prototyping division, developed the aircraft and completed more than 40 takeoffs and landings in January, including 30 transitions between helicopter and airplane modes, according to the statement. In horizontal flight, the aircraft reached a top cruise speed of 86 knots. Simultaneous wind tunnel tests on a full-scale model provided additional validation of flight control data, the company says.

Potential applications for the rotor blown wing UAS include search and rescue, firefighting, humanitarian response, and pipeline surveillance, while larger variants could support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and crewed/uncrewed teaming missions. All versions will incorporate Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy system for navigation, the company states.

Featured Companies

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Photo courtesy U.K. Ministry of Defence
News
Military satellites will benefit from U.K.-made surveillance system

March 10, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Rotor blown wing drone completes helicopter and airplane flight tests

March 11, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Trace Systems
News
Los Angeles Air Force Base, Space Systems Command sign IT contract with Trace Systems

March 11, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
Mobile ad hoc network to be deployed for Baltic Sea nations by Persistent Systems

March 10, 2025

More Comms