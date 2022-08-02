Advanced data platform contract from U.S. Air Force won by 7 companies

Military Embedded Systems

August 02, 2022

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Air Force has chosen seven companies for the $762 million Visible Accessible Understandable Linked Trusted (VAULT) data platform contract, the Department of Defense announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, the companies will compete over the next five years for task orders that include developing algorithmic solutions, advising on data preparation and architecture, and conducting data analytics using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The Air Force chose the seven companies out of 27 offers received. The companies who were selected are: SAIC, Tyto Government Solutions, Deloitte Consulting, International Information Associates, Novetta, Octo Consulting, and Credence Management Solutions.

VAULT is built to allow Air Force servicemembers to use cloud-based tools to work with data.

"Users can directly upload data, transfer it or schedule recurring data refreshes; all of which keeps the VAULT Platform populated with timely information available for enterprise use," according to an Air Force statement on the VAULT platform.

