AI, data storage among featured tech at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Companies displayed many different kinds of new technology in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and data storage at the Air & Space Forces Association’s annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference this week, demonstrating a clear trend in the industry toward finding innovative ways to use AI while handling all the data produced by today's systems.

On the data front, ITI Engineering offered high-density storage systems to manage the influx of information generated by modern military systems. Their HS-RDS (High-Speed Rugged Data Storage) system supports 200TB of removable storage and high-speed data transfer rates of up to 12.5GBps. The goal is to address the challenge of storing and processing vast volumes of data in real-time, particularly for large uncrewed aerial systems flying in non-pressurized, high-altitude environments.

Many companies at the show were focused on how AI can assist with a wide variety of military missions. Scientific Systems, for instance, showcased its AI-enabled collaborative mission autonomy technology, which spans air, space, ground, and maritime operations. Their solution, designed for multi-vehicle autonomy, is intended to use AI to help warfighters make faster, more accurate decisions in complex combat scenarios.

Rendered.ai, meanwhile, demonstrated its AI-powered tools for generating synthetic data, helping to accelerate the development of AI algorithms by providing accurately labeled training data. Their platform is intended to speed up the deployment of AI solutions by offering reusable workflows and physics-based simulations to cut the time it takes to bring AI capabilities from concept to operational use.

AIVOT, meanwhile, introduced AI-powered robots that it claims are capable of complex tasks like explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), logistics, and operations in hazardous environments. These robots can navigate autonomously, respond to voice commands, and learn new skills by observing human operators, the company says.