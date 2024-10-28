PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

This week’s product, the VersaLogic Sabertooth AI embedded computer, combines a 6-core Xeon-E CPU with an NVIDIA RTX 2000 ADA GPU in a compact package. The rugged solution is targeted for use in artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing and high-bandwidth video defense applications.

The Sabertooth takes advantage of the AI-enabling performance of the NVIDIA GPU, with Lovelace Architecture, providing 3,072 CUDA Cores, 96 Tensor Cores, and 24 RT Cores; it also boasts a floating-point performance of 12.99 TFLOPS. It also provides 3 mini DP++ ports for video streams of up to 8K for multiscreen applications.

On-board I/O

The product’s on-board I/O includes two USB 3.1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, four RS-232/422/485, serial ports, two SATA III ports, one 1GbE port, one 2.5GbE port, and two mDP++ high-performance video ports. Plug-in expansion is supported by two M.2 sockets and a mini PCIe socket.

Ruggedization

The system is designed and tested for industrial temperature operation (-40 °C to +85 °C) and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration for extreme military environments.

Other Features

Hex-Core Xeon-E Processor (9th Gen.) Coffee Lake Processor

Memory (RAM): 32 GB DDR4 ECC

On-board power conditioning: 10V – 15VDC input from nominal 12V power sources.

Power (typical): 60W Xeon-E with 32 GB ECC RAM and GPU operating at 50%

Trusted platform module (TPM): On-board TPM 2.0 security chip can lock out unauthorized hardware and software access.

Long-term Availability: 10+ year typical production life cycle

Error-correcting memory

Software Support: Compatible with popular operating systems, including Linux and Windows.

Pricing and Availability: Will be available in production quantities in late 2024. OEM pricing starts at $7,900.

Customization: options include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing, customized screening, etc.

COTS Modifications

VersaLogic offers commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) modifications for quantities as low as 100 pieces. Modifications can include: conformal coating, I/O changes, custom testing, BIOS customization, software and drivers, custom screening, larger on-board storage, and more.

For more about the the Sabertooth AI embedded computer visit the product page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: