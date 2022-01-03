Military Embedded Systems

Top 10 military AI stories of 2021

January 03, 2022

The most popular military artificial intelligence (AI) stories on militaryembedded.com throughout 2021 highlighted AI and machine learning innovations for defense such as the exploitation of big data, intelligent sensors, AI-powered aircraft maintenance, and more. Check them out below.

  1. How collaboration can lower the barrier of entry to DoD business
  2. Exploiting big data for defense
  3. Data analytics-based maintenance solutions for military vehicles
  4. "Kill TV," decision science, AI, and the Kill Web
  5. Enabling AI at the tactical edge
  6. Intelligent sensor program for DARPA garners Raytheon $8.8 million contract
  7. BigBear.ai merger aims to use AI and data science to bolster DoD decision making
  8. AI algorithms and predictive maintenance to equip Milrem Robotics' new Type-X RCV
  9. AI and machine learning to improve mission readiness under AFRL contract
  10. AI-powered ship and aircraft maintenance to be delivered to U.S. Navy
