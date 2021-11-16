Military Embedded Systems

New Supercomputer Enables Rugged, Real-Time AI at the Edge

Whitepaper

November 16, 2021


New Supercomputer Enables Rugged, Real-Time AI at the EdgeThe current generation of AI compute platforms fail to integrate and optimize high performance computing with compact, rugged form factors. They force program managers to trade performance for rugged design or vice versa.

OSS designed the new Rigel: Edge Supercomputer to overcome these shortcomings. The result is a modular, compact, scalable, and rugged server that lets program managers establish survivable AI use cases in the field.

Featured Companies

One Stop Systems (OSS)

2235 Enterprise St, Suite #110
Escondido, CA 92029
Website
[email protected]
877-438-2724
