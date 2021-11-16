New Supercomputer Enables Rugged, Real-Time AI at the Edge

Whitepaper

The current generation of AI compute platforms fail to integrate and optimize high performance computing with compact, rugged form factors. They force program managers to trade performance for rugged design or vice versa.

OSS designed the new Rigel: Edge Supercomputer to overcome these shortcomings. The result is a modular, compact, scalable, and rugged server that lets program managers establish survivable AI use cases in the field.