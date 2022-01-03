Military Embedded Systems

Airborne infrared self-protection systems to be supplied to UAE

News

January 03, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airborne infrared self-protection systems to be supplied to UAE
Airbus photo.

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that its subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Elbit Systems Emirates Ltd., won a contract valued at approximately $53 million to supply Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) and airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems Emirates officials claim that the company will deliver a multi-turret configuration of the J-MUSIC Self-Protection System together with the Company's Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System designed to provide high levels of protection and redundancy.

According to Elbit Ssytems, the company's DIRCM systems are installed onboard more than 25 types of aircraft. The company also cites a growing demand for these types of self-protection capabilities in response to the growing threat that aircraft face from shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles. 

 

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Unmanned
Innoviz image.
News
Next-gen optical sensor design in development for autonomous vehicles
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
A Northrop Grumman produced Engagement Operations Center (EOC) and Interactive Collaborative Environment (ICE). U.S. Army photo.
News
Battle-comms system from Northrop Grumman nabs $1 billion-plus Army contract
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2021
More A.I.
Comms
CAES image
News
SoCs for space the focus of contract between CAES and European Space Agency
More Comms