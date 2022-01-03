Airborne infrared self-protection systems to be supplied to UAE

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Airbus photo.

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that its subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Elbit Systems Emirates Ltd., won a contract valued at approximately $53 million to supply Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) and airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems Emirates officials claim that the company will deliver a multi-turret configuration of the J-MUSIC Self-Protection System together with the Company's Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System designed to provide high levels of protection and redundancy.

According to Elbit Ssytems, the company's DIRCM systems are installed onboard more than 25 types of aircraft. The company also cites a growing demand for these types of self-protection capabilities in response to the growing threat that aircraft face from shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles.