Aircraft logistics support for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps C-40A fleet to be provided by AAR

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U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch

WOOD DALE, Illinois. AAR won an approximately $305 million follow-on contract to provide contractor logistics support for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps C-40A fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers logistics and material support at main operating bases, field team and detachment support, and scheduled and unscheduled depot-level maintenance for aircraft and components, the statement reads.

The agreement also includes modification and repair work, commercial line maintenance, and maintenance, modification, and repair for organizational-level and depot-level support equipment, according to the statement. AAR says the work is intended to support operational readiness and sustainment of the C-40A fleet.

The C-40A is used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps for transport missions, and the contract extends AAR’s role in supporting that aircraft, the company says.