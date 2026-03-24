Military Embedded Systems

Autonomy suite integrated on UH-60MX Black Hawk helicopter for U.S. Army by Sikorsky

News

March 24, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomy suite integrated on UH-60MX Black Hawk helicopter for U.S. Army by Sikorsky
Image via Lockheed Martin

FORT EUSTIS, Virginia. Sikorsky completed flight testing and delivered the U.S. Army’s experimental UH-60MX Black Hawk helicopter with the company’s MATRIX autonomy suite integrated, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft, which is owned and operated by the Army, is intended to support the service’s work on open-architecture autonomy and optionally piloted flight, the statement reads. Sikorsky says the UH-60MX is the first full-authority fly-by-wire, optionally piloted UH-60 in the Army fleet.

According to the company, the UH-60MX is based on Sikorsky’s UH-60A fly-by-wire optionally piloted Black Hawk aircraft, which has undergone testing with Army and company pilots over hundreds of flight hours. Sikorsky says its MATRIX autonomy kit has now been installed on the Army’s UH-60A, UH-60L, and UH-60M Black Hawk variants.

The Army and Sikorsky installed fly-by-wire flight controls and integrated the MATRIX system during 2025, the statement reads. The Army Combat Capabilities Development Command will use the aircraft to test autonomy functions and support development of techniques, tactics, and procedures for optionally piloted and autonomous operations, according to the company.

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