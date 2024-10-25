Military Embedded Systems

C-390 multi-mission transport aircraft to be delivered to Czech Republic

October 25, 2024

Dan Taylor

Image via Embraer

PRAGUE, Czech Republic. The Czech Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Embraer for two C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft, aiming to modernize the operational capabilities of the Czech Air Force, Embraer announced in a statement.

The aircraft are designed for missions including tactical transport of troops, vehicles, and equipment, as well as medical evacuation, firefighting, disaster response, humanitarian support, and air-to-air refueling, according to the statement.

The aircraft uses an avionics suite that features head-up displays with enhanced vision systems supported by four cameras. The aircraft’s navigation uses an Inertial Navigation System (INS), GPS, and a Collision Avoidance System.

Alongside the aircraft, Embraer will deliver a training and support package to facilitate the aircraft's integration into the Czech fleet, the company says. The C-390, which can carry up to 26 tons and reach speeds of 470 knots, has already accumulated over 15,000 flight hours globally, the statement adds.

