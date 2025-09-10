Military Embedded Systems

Digital support solutions for modular aircraft to be developed by AERALIS and Pennant

September 10, 2025

Image via AERALIS

LONDON, United Kingdom. AERALIS signed a co-operation agreement with Pennant International Group to collaborate on digital support and training solutions for the company’s modular light jet aircraft program, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement, signed during the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition, includes the integration of Pennant’s Auxilium software suite into AERALIS’s support ecosystem, the statement reads. Pennant will also contribute to the development of digital training and maintenance tools tailored to the AERALIS aircraft, the company says.

According to AERALIS, the collaboration will also explore data-driven lifecycle management approaches aimed at improving operational efficiency and sustainment. Pennant’s role will include supporting design, maintenance, and training functions for the modular jet platform, the company adds.

AERALIS positions the agreement as part of its broader effort to advance a UK-based aircraft design program that emphasizes modularity and digitalized support systems.

