DSEI 2025 forums to tackle digital transformation, supply chain security, and future force readiness

August 26, 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom. The Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 forums will feature multi-domain discussions on topics including cyber resilience, digital transformation, workforce development, and the integration of emerging technologies across defense, event organizers announced in a statement.

Running from Sept. 9-11, the forums will convene military leaders, government officials, and industry experts in dedicated tracks for land, naval, aerospace, space, and cyber operations, the statement reads. Sessions will explore challenges such as securing supply chain resilience, accelerating capability development, and applying digital tools --including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced networking -- to maintain operational advantage.

Cyber-focused discussions will examine decision-centric warfare, open-source intelligence, and electromagnetic spectrum operations, while land and naval panels will address rapid acquisition, industrial base readiness, and AI-enabled mission systems, according to organizers. Aerospace sessions will emphasize digital engineering and next-generation combat air capabilities, while the space track will highlight secure satellite architectures, integrated force communications, and the role of allied collaboration in space operations.

Organizers state that the forums are designed to inform strategic planning and provide insight into how defense stakeholders can adapt processes and technologies to meet evolving global threats.

