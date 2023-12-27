F-16 fighters to be provided to Ukraine by the Netherlands

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

THE HAGUE, Netherlands. The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a minimum of 18 F-16 fighter aircraft, according to a statement issued by the Dutch government.

This decision follows a promise made during Ukraine's President Zelenskyy's earlier visit. The F-16s are intended to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, the statement reads.

The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs will evaluate the aircraft against the European Union's arms export criteria, and the decision to issue an export license will be made by the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation based on this assessment, the statement adds.

Before the handover, each aircraft will undergo thorough inspection and modifications, if necessary. Some aircraft may need to be overhauled, and the government will verify that there are trained Ukrainian personnel and adequate infrastructure in Ukraine before the aircraft can be delivered, the statement reads.