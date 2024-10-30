Greece buys 35 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from Lockheed Martin

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Sikorsky

STRATFORD, Connecticut. Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, won a contract to supply 35 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Greece as part of a Foreign Military Sale, the company announced in a statement

This agreement includes personnel training, training equipment, and an initial provisioning package to support Greece's modernization goals and improve interoperability with NATO allies, the statement reads.

The newly acquired Black Hawks are intended to enhance Greece’s fleet, which includes F-16Vs, C-130s, and MH-60R maritime helicopters, and support a range of national security and humanitarian operations, the company says. Greece will join 11 other European nations operating the Black Hawk.