Greece buys 40 F-35 fighters in $8.6 billion deal

January 29, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale of 40 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take Off and Landing (CTOL) aircraft and related equipment to Greece at a price tag of $8.6 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement.

Greece's request includes 42 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines in addition to the aircraft, along with a comprehensive package of equipment and support, the statement reads. The package includes secure communication devices, electronic warfare systems, full mission simulators, threat detection and targeting systems, logistical support, and various other elements needed for the operation and maintenance of the aircraft.

This acquisition is intended to modernize the Hellenic Air Force, replacing older aircraft models such as the F-4 and Mirage 2000, the statement continues, adding that the purpose of the sale is to bolster a key NATO ally's air capabilities and interoperability in a region for political and economic stability.

The primary contractors for this sale are Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines.

