Lynx offers LYNX MOSA.ic.AI deployment platform for mission-critical environments

Product

Graphic: Lynx

SAN JOSE, Calif. Mission-critical software provider Lynx Software Technologies debuted its LYNX MOSA.ic.AI, a unified CPU and GPU artificial intelligence (AI) deployment platform purpose-built to enable deterministic, certifiable AI in mission-critical environments.

According to the Lynx press release, the newly available platform combines the proven LYNX MOSA.ic deterministic CPU software platform and LYNX CoreSuite certified GPU software stack into a single, cohesive architecture, MOSA.ic.AI gives defense, avionics, and industrial programs a clear, actionable path to certifying AI-enabled systems under DO-178C and other related security and safety standards. The launch marks a significant strategic milestone and directly addresses what the industry has been calling the “AI deployment gap,” or the structural divide between powerful AI development frameworks optimized for experimentation and the deterministic, certification-compliant execution discipline that regulated environments demand.

The AI Deployment Gap: A Structural Problem

The mainstream AI development ecosystem (built on frameworks such as CUDA, PyTorch, and TensorFlow) was designed for throughput, experimentation, and speed, not for the deterministic execution, analyzable system behavior, and certification discipline required in regulated environments. As a result, many AI initiatives advance rapidly in the prototype stage but stall when teams attempt to deploy them in operational systems that must meet stringent regulatory standards. Deploying AI in these environments requires bounded execution timing, predictable memory behavior, and clear certification evidence across the system architecture.

LYNX MOSA.ic.AI: Deterministic AI Deployment for Mission-Critical Systems

LYNX MOSA.ic.AI is not a training platform and does not replace AI development frameworks. Instead, it operates downstream of model development as a deterministic runtime environment that enables AI workloads to meet the execution discipline required for security and safety certification. Lynx has unified two previously independent product lines into a single, integrated platform for heterogeneous compute systems. This unique unified architecture, enabled by Lynx’s Unikernel, called LynxElement, allows CPU and GPU workloads to operate within a shared deterministic execution model, reducing integration complexity and enabling a consistent safety framework across the entire compute stack.