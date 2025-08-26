MOSA Summit to spotlight interoperability, AI, and open standards integration

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The 2025 MOSA Industry & Government Summit, held Aug. 27-29 and co-located with the Space Industry & Government Summit & Expo, will focus on accelerating adoption of modular open systems across U.S. defense platforms, according to the event agenda.

The summit opens Aug. 27 with briefings from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army, setting the stage for two days of sessions dedicated to the implementation and evolution of the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the program outline shows.

Key topics include interoperability of architectures and standards, digital engineering adoption, and the application of artificial intelligence in safety-critical systems. Panels will address subjects such as certification of machine learning in defense environments, leveraging MOSA for platform modernization, and aligning open standards including the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard; Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE); C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS); and Open Mission Systems (OMS).

The agenda also highlights intellectual property and data rights, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and open system verification demonstrations (OSVDs). Live demonstrations and an Innovation Challenge will showcase practical applications of MOSA across ground, air, and space domains.

Networking sessions and an exhibition featuring commercial off-the-shelf solutions will complement discussions on topics ranging from containerized software frameworks to cybersecurity in open architectures, according to the event organizers.