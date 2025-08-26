Military Embedded Systems

MOSA Summit to spotlight interoperability, AI, and open standards integration

News

August 26, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MOSA Summit to spotlight interoperability, AI, and open standards integration
Image via MOSA Summit

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The 2025 MOSA Industry & Government Summit, held Aug. 27-29 and co-located with the Space Industry & Government Summit & Expo, will focus on accelerating adoption of modular open systems across U.S. defense platforms, according to the event agenda.

The summit opens Aug. 27 with briefings from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army, setting the stage for two days of sessions dedicated to the implementation and evolution of the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the program outline shows.

Key topics include interoperability of architectures and standards, digital engineering adoption, and the application of artificial intelligence in safety-critical systems. Panels will address subjects such as certification of machine learning in defense environments, leveraging MOSA for platform modernization, and aligning open standards including the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard; Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE); C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS); and Open Mission Systems (OMS).

The agenda also highlights intellectual property and data rights, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and open system verification demonstrations (OSVDs). Live demonstrations and an Innovation Challenge will showcase practical applications of MOSA across ground, air, and space domains.

Networking sessions and an exhibition featuring commercial off-the-shelf solutions will complement discussions on topics ranging from containerized software frameworks to cybersecurity in open architectures, according to the event organizers.

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Terma
News
Terma acquires OSL Technology to boost counter-UAS, infrastructure protection offerings

November 27, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Analog Devices
News
GaN power amplifier for electronic warfare systems released by Analog Devices

November 26, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
MatrixSpace image
News
AI-enabled counter-UAS system wins Army competition

November 24, 2025

More A.I.