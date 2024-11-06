Netherlands orders 12 Airbus H225M helicopters for special forces

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

PARIS, France. Airbus Helicopters won a contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defence for the acquisition of 12 H225M helicopters, along with an initial package of support and services, Airbus announced in a statement.

The agreement, finalized during the Euronaval trade show in Paris, designates the H225M for use by the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) 300 Special Operations Squadron, the statement reads. The H225M was selected following an evaluation process in 2023.

The H225M is equipped for special forces missions, featuring tactical communication systems, upgraded avionics, and an enhanced main gearbox. The helicopter’s maximum takeoff weight has been increased to 11,160 kg, and it can be tailored to accommodate mission-specific equipment, Airbus says.

The RNLAF currently operates H215M Cougars, and the H225M will expand operational capabilities for special operations, the company says. Airbus Helicopters and the RNLAF will collaborate on customization efforts to align the helicopters with mission requirements.