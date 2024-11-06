Military Embedded Systems

Netherlands orders 12 Airbus H225M helicopters for special forces

News

November 06, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Netherlands orders 12 Airbus H225M helicopters for special forces
Image via Airbus

PARIS, France. Airbus Helicopters won a contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defence for the acquisition of 12 H225M helicopters, along with an initial package of support and services, Airbus announced in a statement.

The agreement, finalized during the Euronaval trade show in Paris, designates the H225M for use by the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) 300 Special Operations Squadron, the statement reads. The H225M was selected following an evaluation process in 2023.

The H225M is equipped for special forces missions, featuring tactical communication systems, upgraded avionics, and an enhanced main gearbox. The helicopter’s maximum takeoff weight has been increased to 11,160 kg, and it can be tailored to accommodate mission-specific equipment, Airbus says.

The RNLAF currently operates H215M Cougars, and the H225M will expand operational capabilities for special operations, the company says. Airbus Helicopters and the RNLAF will collaborate on customization efforts to align the helicopters with mission requirements.

Featured Companies

Airbus

2550 Wasser Terrace, Suite 9000
Herndon, VA 20171
Website
[email protected]
+49 151 628 66711
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via Royal Danish Airforce
News
3D-Audio system contract won by Terma for U.S. Air Force F-16s

November 07, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Honeywell
News
Auxiliary power unit, generator to be provided for Chinook fleet by Honeywell

November 06, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

October 28, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
News
EMI connectors for Abrams tanks to be supplied by Mobix Labs

November 04, 2024

More Comms