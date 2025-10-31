Military Embedded Systems

P-8A Poseidon to receive sensor, processing upgrades for Australian fleet

News

October 31, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

P-8A Poseidon to receive sensor, processing upgrades for Australian fleet
Commonwealth of Australia image

JACKSONVILLE, Florida. Boeing began upgrading the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) P-8A Poseidon fleet with new sensors, antennas, and computing systems as part of the Increment 3 Block 2 program while also delivering Australia’s 13th aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The four-year upgrade effort is intended to enhance data processing, communications, and targeting capabilities to support maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare missions, the statement reads. Australia is the first international customer to receive this modification package.

The first two aircraft will be upgraded at Boeing’s maintenance and overhaul facility in Jacksonville, while the remaining platforms will be modified at Boeing Defence Australia’s Deeper Maintenance & Modification Facility near RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia, the company says.

With the arrival of the 13th P-8A, the RAAF continues to expand its fleet, with a 14th aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2026, the statement reads. The upgrades are expected to maintain interoperability with the U.S. Navy’s P-8A fleet while expanding Australia’s maritime patrol and anti-submarine capabilities, the company says.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper image: Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson/U.S. DoD photo
Story
Multi-layer conflict avoidance for military and commercial drones in shared airspace

November 05, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Kongsberg
News
Air defense components to be acquired by Norway from Kongsberg

November 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy Sev1Tech
News
Network and cyber support contract signed between Sev1Tech and Navy command

October 15, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Microchip Technology graphic
News
Radiation-tolerant transceiver launched by Microchip Technology

November 04, 2025

More Comms