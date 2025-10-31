P-8A Poseidon to receive sensor, processing upgrades for Australian fleet

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Commonwealth of Australia image

JACKSONVILLE, Florida. Boeing began upgrading the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) P-8A Poseidon fleet with new sensors, antennas, and computing systems as part of the Increment 3 Block 2 program while also delivering Australia’s 13th aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The four-year upgrade effort is intended to enhance data processing, communications, and targeting capabilities to support maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare missions, the statement reads. Australia is the first international customer to receive this modification package.

The first two aircraft will be upgraded at Boeing’s maintenance and overhaul facility in Jacksonville, while the remaining platforms will be modified at Boeing Defence Australia’s Deeper Maintenance & Modification Facility near RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia, the company says.

With the arrival of the 13th P-8A, the RAAF continues to expand its fleet, with a 14th aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2026, the statement reads. The upgrades are expected to maintain interoperability with the U.S. Navy’s P-8A fleet while expanding Australia’s maritime patrol and anti-submarine capabilities, the company says.