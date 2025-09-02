Military Embedded Systems

Portuguese Air Force receives first A-29N Super Tucano aircraft

September 02, 2025

ALVERCA DO RIBATEJO, Portugal. The Portuguese Air Force received its first A-29N Super Tucano aircraft at OGMA facilities following a transfer flight from Embraer’s site in Brazil, the company announced in a statement.

The delivery is part of a contract for 12 aircraft signed between Portugal and Embraer eight months ago, the statement reads. The A-29N variant is the first Super Tucano version designed to meet NATO standards, and Portugal is the launch customer.

According to Embraer, the aircraft arriving in Portugal will undergo additional equipment integration at OGMA to align with Portuguese and NATO operational requirements. The company states that the A-29 platform is capable of multiple roles, including pilot training, reconnaissance, close air support, and border surveillance.

Embraer adds that the A-29 has accumulated more than 600,000 flight hours and is currently in service with 22 air forces worldwide.

