Vislink Showcases Updated Airborne Video Downlink Solution at HAI HELI-EXPO 2022

Press Release

Hackettstown, NJ — March 2, 2022 — Vislink, a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be showcasing the latest generation of its Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) at HAI HELI-EXPO 2022, in Dallas, TX, March 7-10. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite in booth #10160.

Among the innovations on display will be Quantum Receiver, which has been recently integrated into AVDS. Quantum has been extensively deployed in demanding broadcasting applications and is now being used to reliably transport video downlinks for the MilGov sector. Mobile Viewpoint products for live streaming using bonded cellular and 5G technologies, which are now supported by AVDS, and the LinkMatrix management portal, which connects, controls and monitors all video streams, will also be on display. Additional announcements regarding new Vislink AVDS components are also expected at the event.

"The recent enhancements made to our AVDS solution now deliver unprecedented levels of real-time situational awareness for public safety, as well as enhanced opportunities for broadcasters to cover fast-breaking news and sports,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “AVDS provides full compatibility with regional agencies’ existing aircraft platforms, allowing for flexible system expansion, in addition to being ideal for new deployments by law enforcement and broadcast organizations.”

Vislink AVDS is a bi-directional, end-to-end solution comprised of downlink transmitters, receivers, antennas and management platforms that capture real-time, seamless high-definition video from helicopters, drones and other aircraft. Vislink’s Air-to-Anywhere design allows the collected video to be simultaneously disseminated, viewed and managed across wide areas to all deployed assets. This includes distribution over secure IP networks and streaming over cellular and WiFi networks for remote viewing on smartphones and tablets. The COFDM system integrates Mesh, bonded cellular and 5G networks for maximum connectivity and flexibility.

The system provides a centralized, secure, cloud-based downlink solution for delivering optimum situational awareness. For more information on Vislink AVDS, please follow this link.