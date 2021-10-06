Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Elbit Systems photo.

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America has received a firm-fixed-price, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract from the U.S. Army to provide Integrated Helmet And Display Sight System (IHADSS) equipment needed to support the AH-64 Apache helicopter fleet.

Elbit Systems of America claims that the IHADSS offers support by presenting critical information directly in front of the pilot's eye. This contract has a potential maximum value of approximately $76 million and the company has already received its first delivery order worth approximately $6 million.

Officials say the IHADSS parts will be delivered to the Army from the company's Fort Worth engineering and manufacturing facility during the five-year period of performance that runs through September 2026.

In addition to the IHADSS for the Apache, the company also designs and provides the AH-64E model's Multicore Mission Processor, which is used to provide all of the functionality of the onboard Apache systems.