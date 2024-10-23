Military Embedded Systems

KC-135 trainers to be upgraded with new visual systems by Aechelon Technology

October 23, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

KC-135 trainers to be upgraded with new visual systems by Aechelon Technology
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. Aechelon Technology won follow-on orders from the U.S. Mobility Air Force to upgrade five KC-135 operational flight trainers and two boom operator weapons systems trainers with new visual systems, the company announced in a statement.

The upgrades will include image generators, warp and blend systems, and projectors to support the high-fidelity Common Visual Database provided by Aechelon, the statement reads. The work will be carried out at multiple U.S. Air Force locations, including March ARB, Grissom AFB, and Pittsburgh ANG.

Aechelon's pC-NOVA Nucleus image generators will be integrated into the upgrades, offering multi-spectral simulation capabilities and sensor support, the company says.

