Invictus 360 DCUs to undergo multicore verification with Rapita Systems

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Bell image. UNITED KINGDOM. Rapita Systems has been selected to perform multicore verification for the Invictus 360's Data Concentrator Unit (DCU). The Invictus 360, part of the U.S. Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) Competitive Prototype program, is an aircraft that utilizes technologies including multicore processors that require specialist verification and validation to certify.

According to the company, Bell's DCU is being developed in accordance with the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) standard to deliver increased modularity and lower implementation costs for the U.S. Army. Under FACE, the safety, safety-extended, and security profiles all require an ARINC 653 partitioned real-time operating system (RTOS).

Officials claim that when developing to DO-178C guidelines, the additional objectives of CAST-32A/A(M)C 20-193 do require assurance of robustness. Rapita’s CAST-32A Compliance solution will be designed to support both CAST-32A compliance and FACE conformance for the project.

DCUs are modular sensor interface units that actively collect and convert analog flight data to and from the vehicle management system and health usage monitoring system. The Bell Invictus 360 DCU is based on North Atlantic Industries SIU36 system, officials claim.