Navy seeks digital backbone solutions for V-22 upgrade with MOSA integration

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Navy is soliciting industry input for a “digital backbone” solution that would enable the rapid integration of new capabilities onto MV-22 and CV-22 aircraft while implementing a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), according to a notice posted on SAM.gov.

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) aims to identify technologies that support open architecture and streamline software integration outside the traditional Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) process, the notice reads. The envisioned solution would allow third-party applications to operate on existing avionics hardware without modifying the V-22’s core mission software, reducing lifecycle costs and accelerating capability upgrades.

Key objectives include improving data throughput, reducing integration timelines, and providing an extensible Ethernet-based architecture. NAVAIR notes that proposed solutions should support open standards such as the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and accommodate mixed-criticality software with compliance to standards such as DO-178C for safety assurance.

Responses to the sources sought notice are due by Sept. 5, with contract work anticipated to begin in 2027, the Navy says.