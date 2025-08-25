Military Embedded Systems

Navy seeks digital backbone solutions for V-22 upgrade with MOSA integration

News

August 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Navy seeks digital backbone solutions for V-22 upgrade with MOSA integration
Stock image

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Navy is soliciting industry input for a “digital backbone” solution that would enable the rapid integration of new capabilities onto MV-22 and CV-22 aircraft while implementing a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), according to a notice posted on SAM.gov.

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) aims to identify technologies that support open architecture and streamline software integration outside the traditional Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) process, the notice reads. The envisioned solution would allow third-party applications to operate on existing avionics hardware without modifying the V-22’s core mission software, reducing lifecycle costs and accelerating capability upgrades.

Key objectives include improving data throughput, reducing integration timelines, and providing an extensible Ethernet-based architecture. NAVAIR notes that proposed solutions should support open standards such as the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and accommodate mixed-criticality software with compliance to standards such as DO-178C for safety assurance.

Responses to the sources sought notice are due by Sept. 5, with contract work anticipated to begin in 2027, the Navy says.

Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Analog Devices
News
GaN power amplifier for electronic warfare systems released by Analog Devices

November 26, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
MatrixSpace image
News
AI-enabled counter-UAS system wins Army competition

November 24, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber