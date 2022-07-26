Military Embedded Systems

Third CH-53K helicopter delivered to Marine Corps

News

July 26, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

STRATFORD, Connecticut. Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky has delivered the third low-rate initial production (LRIP) CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter to the Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

It is the first CH-53K from the Lot 2 LRIP contract, which the company won in 2019. It is the seventh CH-53K overall that Sikorsky has delivered. The other six are currently in operation at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, N.C.

The helicopter uses a single continuous data thread for design, manufacturing, training, and sustainment. It has avionics and flight control systems that are designed to allow for future software upgrades.

The Marine Corps plans to buy 200 CH-53K helicopters. Israel, Japan, and Germany are also potential buyers.

Featured Companies

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Unmanned
