Amphibious inertial navigation system launched by Exail

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EUROSATORY: Paris, France. Exail launched the company’s Advans Vega SL, a high-precision inertial navigation system (INS) that maintains navigation continuity across amphibious operations.

In contested littoral environments, maintaining reliable navigation across the sea-to-land transition remains a persistent challenge for amphibious forces, according to an Exail release. In the event of GNSS jamming, spoofing, or signal unavailability, the Advans Vega SL operates independently of any external signal from vessel departure to shore, ensuring forces maintain continuous positioning and fire control readiness without reconfiguration at any stage. As a single, self-contained solution covering both maritime and land phases, it also removes the integration constraints associated with multi-system architectures, which typically require reconfiguration or handover at the water-to-land transition.

"GNSS signal denial is now an operational assumption in any amphibious and littoral combat planning,” says Yann Le Balc'h, Business Development Manager for Land Defense at Exail. “The Advans Vega SL removes satellite dependency at the most exposed phase of an amphibious operation, giving forces the autonomy to project ashore on their own terms"

Built on Exail's fiber optic gyroscope technology, the Advans Vega SL delivers 0.05° RMS heading accuracy in the maritime phase and 0.5 mils RMS on land.

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