Assured comms support to be provided for U.S. Air Force by L3Harris

News

December 16, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via L3Harris

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. L3Harris Technologies was chosen to be a subcontractor to provide assured communications support for the U.S. Air Force’s E-4C fleet as part of the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) program, the company announced in a statement.

L3Harris says the engineering and manufacturing development work spans five years and was awarded through a subcontract from Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, on a Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)-led team. The company says its role includes supporting communications-suite integration for the E-4C aircraft and applying experience from prior work supporting the E-4B fleet.

According to L3Harris, the effort is intended to incorporate resilient communications technology and an open-system approach to support software updates over the life of the program. The company says the work expands its involvement across air, ground, and space communications in support of U.S. Air Force command-and-control missions.

L3Harris also states it supports other Department of Defense programs related to airborne communications and electronic warfare, including efforts associated with the Advanced Battle Management System and the Next-Generation Jammer--Low Band.

