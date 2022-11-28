Simulation project for military leverages VR/AR and cloud-computing engine

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: VRAI

DUBLIN. VR simulation company VRAI announced a collaboration with Microsoft to bring next-generation simulation to military end users, with a product leveraging virtual reality (VR), machine learning (ML), and the Microsoft Azure cloud-computing platform.

The VRAI ReACT VR Armour Crew Sim tool is intended to increase training and repetition opportunities for soldiers crewing armored vehicles, using immersive VR environments to replace the need for real-world platforms. The data-exploitation platform is built on Azure to provide personalised learning insights for trainees and instructors while decreasing training's cost.

VRAI co-founder Pat O'Connor, a former armored unit commander, said of the collaboration with Microsoft: “We built our ReACT VR armor crew from the ground up, and we know it solves a problem for military end users because we employed top tech talent and military veterans to work with front-line military end users to design and build this product. Collaborating with Microsoft gives us the opportunity to get the solution into more of our customers’ hands, more quickly, solving our customers' problems and helping to better prepare troops for service, which is a very fulfilling mission for us.”

Gus MacGregor-Millar, General Manager, Worldwide Defence & Intelligence, Microsoft, said that his company's collaboration with VRAI will enable defense customers to harness the full potential of synthetic environments and personalized training, using next-generation cloud capabilities, to meet mission priorities.