Soldier wearables will be the focus for Elma at DSEI UK 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Elma

LONDON. Elma will be showcasing wearable solutions for dismounted soldier applications at the upcoming DSEI UK 2025, set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025.

Elma reports that it will be demonstrating a rugged, small-form-factor mission computer designed and built by Elma and powered by the Intel Core i7 CPU.

The size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optmized design is intended to deliver high-performance processing on the go for discounted soldier applications.

Showgoers may connect with Elma at booth #S3-150.