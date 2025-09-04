Military Embedded Systems

Soldier wearables will be the focus for Elma at DSEI UK 2025

News

September 04, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Elma

LONDON. Elma will be showcasing wearable solutions for dismounted soldier applications at the upcoming DSEI UK 2025, set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025. 

Elma reports that it will be demonstrating a rugged, small-form-factor mission computer designed and built by Elma and powered by the Intel Core i7 CPU. 

The size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optmized design is intended to deliver high-performance processing on the go for discounted soldier applications.

Showgoers may connect with Elma at booth #S3-150. 

Featured Companies

Elma Electronic

44350 S. Grimmer Blvd.
Fremont, California 94538
Website

DSEI

Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 207 384 7770
Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
