Soldier wearables will be the focus for Elma at DSEI UK 2025

Soldier wearables will be the focus for Elma at DSEI UK 2025News
September 04, 2025
LONDON. Elma will be showcasing wearable solutions for dismounted soldier applications at the upcoming DSEI UK 2025, set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025.
Elma reports that it will be demonstrating a rugged, small-form-factor mission computer designed and built by Elma and powered by the Intel Core i7 CPU.
The size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optmized design is intended to deliver high-performance processing on the go for discounted soldier applications.
Showgoers may connect with Elma at booth #S3-150.