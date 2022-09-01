Tactical communication market to grow 233% over next decade: report

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper

PORTLAND, Oregon. A new report predicts that the tactical communication market will grow by 233% between 2021 and 2031, increasing from $20.05 billion to $46.55 billion over that period for a compound annual growth rate of 8.71%.

The report, from Allied Market Research, states that technological breakthroughs such as ear canal earphone production, passive and active noise cancellation equipment, and improved communication will boost the growth of the market.

"Moreover, integration of military SATCOM in defense communications, technological breakthroughs in network-based warfare and satellite communications, and the rise in demand for land communication systems aid the global market growth," the report states. "Nonetheless, low bandwidth for communications and scarcity of semiconductors are some of the factors that can impede the growth of the market across the globe.

"However, integration of tactical communications software and smartphones and increase in government spending on military applications are projected to create new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years," it adds.

The hardware segment dominates this market, accounting for more than three-quarters of global tactical communication market share, the report states, adding that it will contribute to be the major contributor through 2031.

"The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in the production of advanced hardware components in the system," the report says. "In addition, the key players operating in the industry have been developing new systems such as RADAR, LiDAR, sensors, and scanners which help in effectively establishing communication."