Cortex EVO architecture with new HALO configuration launched by Galvion

News

Pictured is Galvion’s CORTEX EVO HALO system on Caiman helmet_front. EUROSATORY: Paris, France. Engineers at Galvion are evolving the company’s Cortex architecture and showcased a new HALO configuration for its Cortex EVO system at Eurosatory 2026 this week.

First introduced at SOF Week 2025 as a new category of intelligent, headborne systems, Cortex designed a framework for integrating power, data and processing at the operator level. Earlier this year, Galvion introduced Cortex EVO, a deeply integrated architecture that combines protection, power, data and compute within a unified headborne system. This week at Eurosatory, Galvion is expanding that architecture with the introduction of its HALO configuration—an externally mounted implementation designed to bring advanced headborne capabilities to both new and fielded helmet platforms.

Together, the embedded and HALO configurations provide a common Cortex EVO architecture, enabling users to access the same core capabilities through implementation approaches aligned with their operational requirements, procurement strategies and lifecycle objectives, according to a company release.

Initially available for Galvion’s Batlskin Caiman helmet system, with planned expansion to the Hellbender platform, the EVO HALO configuration provides a flexible implementation pathway that can be delivered as part of new helmet systems or integrated onto fielded helmets through upgrade and modernization programs. Company officials say this approach provides a flexible, cost-effective route for organizations seeking to introduce advanced digital capabilities while leveraging established support, maintenance, and sustainment infrastructure.

"Cortex EVO demonstrates how multiple sensing, visualization, communication and awareness capabilities can operate within a unified headborne architecture," says Jonathan Blanshay, Founder and Executive Chairman of Galvion. " By pursuing a purpose-built integrated architecture, we were forced to solve more difficult challenges around size, weight, power management, connectivity and overall user experience—ultimately creating a more capable and scalable foundation.”

Galvion’s AlertCentr software is also part of the system and enables mission-relevant data to be delivered and managed at the headborne level. Integrated within TAK-based environments, AlertCentr supports configurable visual and audio cueing, enabling operators to access and act on critical information without diverting attention to secondary devices.

The systems demonstrated at Eurosatory leverage multiple capability elements within the Cortex architecture, including:

Visual augmentation: TAK video, sensor feeds and navigation integrations

Sensing and awareness: Detection and identification capabilities supporting enhanced threat awareness

Audio and communication: Digital headset integration enabling configurable alerts and system-level interaction

Power and data infrastructure: A unified architecture enabling scalable subsystem integration

These capabilities are enabled through an open architecture approach, enabling both Galvion-developed and third-party technologies to operate within a single system environment, according to the Galvion release.

Featured Companies Galvion Website