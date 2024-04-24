PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Rantec’s 270V 3U 1200W defense power supply

This week’s product, Rantec’s 270V 3U 1200W defense power supply, is developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard and addresses the needs of today’s military for VITA 86 plug-in applications. Designed with a modular open system approach (MOSA), the power supply is targeted for applications such as signals intelligence (SIGINT), radar, electronic warfare, and more.

The power supply delivers dual outputs of up to 1200W across the full temperature range, while promoting reduced size, weight, and power – cost, cooling (SWaP-C2) through its high-power density in a compact 3U package – reducing cost per watt.

Efficiency

The device’s enhanced efficiency – up to 90% – ensures optimal thermal performance even at elevated temperatures. Rantec’s power supply complies with normal and abnormal transients per MIL-STD-704 and conforms with MIL-STD-810 environments per VITA 47.3 ECC4SL2 and is designed using NAVSO P-3641A derating guidelines.

The 270V 3U 1200W features include independently regulated outputs, input to output isolation, VPX Signals, IPMI Communication, and Input under/over/reverse voltage protection, output over-voltage, and output overload protection.

Features

Input: 270VDC per MIL-STD-704F

Dual outputs: 12V and 3.3V AUX

Output ripple and noise per VITA 62.0

VITA 86.0 3U, 1” pitch

Weight: <1.6 lbs

Operating temperature: -40°C to +85°C

Non-operating temperaturee: -54°C to +105°C

Efficiency: up to 90%

MTBF: >60,000 hours @ 85°C AUF

EMI per MIL-STD-461G: CE102, CS101, CS114, CS115, CS116, RE102, RS103

Compliant to VITA 47.3 ECC4SL2

Signals: geographical addressing, system management, SYSRESET*, FAIL*, ENABLE*, INHIBIT*

IPMI communication bus per VITA 46.11

BIT (start-up and continuous)

Protection: input reverse polarity, output overvoltage, output over-current, over-temperature, short circuit

For more information, visit the 270V 3U 1200W MOSA product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

