High-capacity tactical communications demo draws military, government guests

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Orion X650 image courtesy Ultra I&C

AUSTIN. MIssion-critical communications company Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) recently invited government and military customers to attend a technical demonstration for in Sanford, Florida, during which Ultra I&C illustrated the capability of its sixth-generation Orion multimission, high-capacity tactical line-of-sight radios and family of deployable SATCOM terminals aimed at supporting large-scale combat operations.

The company reports that during the demonstration, Ultra I&C personnel showcased prototypes of the single-channel Orion X610 for the first time to a public audience, showing how Ultra I&C’s high throughput mesh (HTM) waveform can be used an urban environment.

Also demonstrated were the dual-channel Orion X630 radio, which is aimed at use on air, land or maritime platforms from tethered uncrewed systems to surface vehicles; the range-extending dual-channel Orion X650 radio, which was configured to crossband PLI and SA from disconnected nodes supported by an edge-tier waveform; and a test run of the company's GigaSat Ultralight VSAT (ULV), FA-100, and FA-180 SATCOM terminals, which personnel quickly set up and disassembled, demonstrating ease of use and adaptability for various missions.