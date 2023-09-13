Atmospheric sensing tech for SATCOM to be developed by Honeywell, Aegiq

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONDON, England. Honeywell and Aegiq have signed a memorandum of understanding to work on enhancing the design and deployment of space payloads and related ground assets, the companies announced in a statement.

The focus of the collaboration will be on integrating Honeywell's atmospheric sensing technology with Aegiq's toolkit for simulating optical communication technologies used in small satellites, the statement reads.

Aegiq's Atlas toolkit allows for the simulation of free-space optical and quantum communication networks, while Honeywell's high-altitude LiDAR atmospheric sensing (HALAS) is a ground-based system that provides real-time, high-altitude weather data, the companies say, adding that the aim is to create a tool that incorporates real-time atmospheric data from HALAS to simulate the performance of links between ground and space assets.

The integrated solution seeks to provide operators with more accurate evaluations of data rate and quantum key rates at specific locations, which could improve communication links between ground stations and satellites, the statement reads.