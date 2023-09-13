Military Embedded Systems

Atmospheric sensing tech for SATCOM to be developed by Honeywell, Aegiq

News

September 13, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Atmospheric sensing tech for SATCOM to be developed by Honeywell, Aegiq

LONDON, England. Honeywell and Aegiq have signed a memorandum of understanding to work on enhancing the design and deployment of space payloads and related ground assets, the companies announced in a statement.

The focus of the collaboration will be on integrating Honeywell's atmospheric sensing technology with Aegiq's toolkit for simulating optical communication technologies used in small satellites, the statement reads.

Aegiq's Atlas toolkit allows for the simulation of free-space optical and quantum communication networks, while Honeywell's high-altitude LiDAR atmospheric sensing (HALAS) is a ground-based system that provides real-time, high-altitude weather data, the companies say, adding that the aim is to create a tool that incorporates real-time atmospheric data from HALAS to simulate the performance of links between ground and space assets.

The integrated solution seeks to provide operators with more accurate evaluations of data rate and quantum key rates at specific locations, which could improve communication links between ground stations and satellites, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Honeywell

Charlotte, North Carolina
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms