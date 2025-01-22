Direct-to-Earth communications to be provided to NASA by Viasat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat, Inc. won a position on NASA’s Near Space Network (NSN) Services contract to provide direct-to-Earth (DTE) connectivity for current and future NASA missions, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, part of a five-year program valued at up to $4.82 billion, includes an option for a five-year extension. Viasat, one of four commercial providers selected, will initially deliver global ground segment support services, with potential for additional roles in the future, the statement reads.

Through the NSN Services contract, Viasat will enable DTE communications for missions ranging from low Earth orbit (LEO) to distances of up to two million kilometers from Earth. The company’s Real-Time Earth (RTE) Ground-Segment-as-a-Service network will provide a high-throughput, resilient solution for satellite communications. In collaboration with ATLAS Space Operations and the Alaska Satellite Facility, Viasat will offer a geographically diverse and scalable ground network capable of supporting NASA’s evolving communication needs, according to the statement.

NASA’s transition away from its legacy Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS) aligns with the agency’s focus on integrating commercial capabilities to enhance communication and navigation support for missions, the statement adds.