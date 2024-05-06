iDirectGov and Tampa Microwave announce partnership to provide a cost-effective training and testing platform

News

iDirect Gov tactical hub image courtesy iDirect Gov

SOF WEEK 2024 --TAMPA, Fla. iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a provider of satellite communications to the military and government, and Tampa Microwave, which manufactures electronic parts, announced at the SOF Week 2024 exhibition that they are forming a partnership to supply an ease-to-use, transportable and cost-effective training and testing platform to support all-encompassing mission-readiness scenarios.

Dubbed TerraNet, the solution combines iDirectGov’s Tactical Hub and Tampa Microwave’s Quad Band Satellite Simulator (QBSS). The Tactical Hub is designed for both stationary and comms on the pause (COTP) deployments, while the QBSS is built to be a compact training and evaluation tool for satellite earth terminals. The solution can be used to perform end-to-end system validation, radio frequency (RF) equipment testing, training, maintenance, and pre-deployment exercises of hub and remote terminals in a simulated satellite network of as many as 1,000 remotes within a range of 300 feet.

A press release issued by iDirectGov stressed that the TerraNet is designed to enable simulated satellite links for mission readiness activities while saving bandwidth costs from using a live network. It can also be used to effectively conduct training and testing on multiple interference scenarios, evaluating emerging technologies and fielding new capabilities without compromising live networks. “Complete network system eliminates reliance upon gateway personnel and resources. Personnel can ‘train as they fight’ in a realistic end-to-end environment," stated company officials

iDirectGov also delivers other satellite-based voice, video and data applications engineered for deployment in anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea, and on land.

Some of the supplier’s specialized technologies include transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR) anti-jam technology, and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). In addition, its satellite IP solutions, in turn, are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime, and comms on the move (COTM) communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery, and emergency response.

Live demonstrations of TerraNet will be conducted during the SOF Week conference at iDirectGov’s booth (#1113) from May 7 to 9.