Major growth in military GNSS antijamming technologies to come by 2029, study says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration: Orolia

AMSTERDAM. Massive demand for GNSS [global navigation satellite system] technologies to integrate into new CRPAs [controlled reception pattern antennas], M-code-enabled receivers, and Assured PNT [position, navigation, and timing] devices in various military platforms will mean that the market for global GNSS antijamming products will reach $7.55 billion through 2029, a large increase from the $2.00 billion market seen in 2021, according to a new study from Market Forecast, "Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2029."

According to the study authors, military GNSS antijamming technology forces countries, particularly those using electronic warfare (EW), to either modify and modernize existing GNSS systems or develop new systems to tackle growing jamming issues.



Behind these giant market shifts, say the study authors, are factors including a massive change in EW investments in the Asian markets, in addition to new market avenues for China, Pakistan, and Russia. Japan, South Korea, East Asian countries, and U.S. and NATO forces will increase purchases of EW/GNSS technologies due to Russian activities in the Arctic Ocean, China’s intervention in the South China Sea, and North Korea’s unpredictable behavior. Moreover, assert the study authors, the U.S. will divert its EW investments -- particularly those in space programs and space-enabled EW -- following withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan; these funds are expected to be spent during the study period on investments in maritime PNT data accuracy and precision.

