Missile Track Custody contract for U.S. Space Force won by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon

EL SEGUNDO, California. Raytheon Intelligence & Space has won a contract to develop a prototype Missile Track Custody system -- a Medium Earth Orbit missile tracking system -- for the U.S. Space Force, the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon will develop and deliver a space vehicle as well as host a missile tracking mission payload and ground-based element responsible for processing mission data and conducting command and control, the company says.

The ground system will use Raytheon's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Mission Data Processing Application Framework (FORGE MDPAF), which collects and processes data from satellites, the statement adds.

The goal of the system is to "counter emerging missile threats facing our country,” said Roger Cole, executive director of strategic systems programs at Raytheon, in the statement.

Lockheed Martin will provide their LM400 satellite bus to Raytheon for the program.