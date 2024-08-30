Military Embedded Systems

Mobile satellite terminals to be provided to U.S. Department of Defense by Ovzon

News

August 30, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Mobile satellite terminals to be provided to U.S. Department of Defense by Ovzon

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Ovzon received a second order from the United States Department of Defense (DoD) for its Ovzon T7 mobile satellite terminals, valued at $0.4 million, the company announced in a statement.

The Ovzon T7 is a compact and lightweight mobile satellite terminal designed specifically for the Ovzon 3 satellite, which became operational in July 2024, the statement reads. The terminal is optimized to work with the satellite's On-Board-Processor, enhancing resiliency for critical missions in contested environments, the company says.

This order follows the initial purchase by the DoD in February, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

Ovzon

Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
Chinook helicopters ordered by U.S. Army in latest modernization effort

December 05, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
SeaGuardian drone selected for Japan's long-endurance UAV program

December 04, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Embraer
News
SABER M200 Vigilante radar to be delivered to Brazilian Army by Embraer

December 05, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon.
Story
New security standards for electronic device detection: Are military and federal facilities ready?

November 25, 2024

More Cyber