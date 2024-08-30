Mobile satellite terminals to be provided to U.S. Department of Defense by Ovzon

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Ovzon received a second order from the United States Department of Defense (DoD) for its Ovzon T7 mobile satellite terminals, valued at $0.4 million, the company announced in a statement.

The Ovzon T7 is a compact and lightweight mobile satellite terminal designed specifically for the Ovzon 3 satellite, which became operational in July 2024, the statement reads. The terminal is optimized to work with the satellite's On-Board-Processor, enhancing resiliency for critical missions in contested environments, the company says.

This order follows the initial purchase by the DoD in February, according to the statement.